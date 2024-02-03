Syria condemns the US airstrikes, accuses Washington of allying with ISIS

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Defense Ministry condemned the US strikes in its territory, deeming it a "blatant aggression."

On Saturday, the US military launched airstrikes on dozens of sites related to Iranian-backed forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said that US forces' "air aggression" led to several civilians and soldiers being killed, others being wounded, and public and private properties being damaged.

"Occupying parts of Syrian lands by American forces cannot continue ... the Syrian army affirms continuing its war against terrorism until it is eliminated and is determined to liberate the entire Syrian territories from terrorism and occupation," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry claimed that the area targeted by the US attacks is the same area where the "Syrian army is combating ISIS remnants."

The statement added that "the United States and its military forces are involved and allied with ISIS, aiming to revive it as a field arm, both in Syria and Iraq."

Furthermore, the ministry considered the "aggression as an attempt to weaken the Syrian army's ability to combat terrorism."

In the same context, the Syrian State News Agency (SANA) reported that sounds of explosions were heard in Deir Ezzor and its countryside as power went blackout after "the aggression that targeted many sites in Bou Kamal, Mayadeen, and the surroundings along the Syrian-Iraqi borders."

SANA did not report if the attacks resulted in casualties. However, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 18 militants were killed.