Swedish men to stand trial for Quran burnings

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Swedish prosecutors announced that two men will stand trial for setting fire to the Quran in a series of incidents last year that ignited outrage across the Muslim world and raised concerns about potential jihadist attacks.

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem are charged with "offenses of agitation against an ethnic or national group" for allegedly burning Islam's holy book on four occasions, including outside a mosque and in other public places, according to a statement from the Swedish Prosecution Authority.

The Quran burnings led Sweden's domestic security service to raise its terrorism alert level. Denmark, which also experienced a wave of Quran burnings, tightened its laws to prohibit the practice.

"Both men are being prosecuted for making statements and treating the Quran in a manner intended to express contempt for Muslims because of their faith," said Senior Prosecutor Anna Hankkio.

Desecrating the Quran, considered by many Muslims as the literal word of God, is widely seen as a grave offense.

Hankkio said the evidence against Momika and Najem primarily consists of video recordings of the incidents.

Najem's lawyer, Mark Safaryan, defended his client, saying, "My client's intent covers the permit granted in connection with the demonstration. His rights are protected by the Swedish constitution."

The lawyer for Momika did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters. Momika, an Iraqi refugee, has stated that his actions were meant to protest against Islam as an institution and to call for the banning of its holy book.

Sweden's migration agency has sought to deport Momika due to alleged false information on his residency application. However, the deportation is on hold because of concerns that he could face torture if returned to Iraq.