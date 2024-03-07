Sweden joins NATO: A historic shift from neutrality

Shafaq News / With the submission of accession documents during a ceremony in Washington, Sweden officially became the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Thursday, ending decades of neutrality following the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

This move marked a significant shift for a country that remained militarily neutral until 2022, and signifies Sweden's membership following Finland's accession last year, making all Baltic Sea countries, except Russia, now NATO members.

Although Sweden and Finland are militarily close to the US due to their membership in the EU, they historically preferred to stay away from the military alliance formed during the Cold War against the Soviet Union.

Sweden contributes to international peacekeeping forces, but it has not witnessed a war since its conflict with Norway in 1814.

Both Finland and Sweden announced their candidacy for NATO membership simultaneously in May 2022.

Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, praised his country's accession to NATO as a "victory for freedom," ending decades of neutrality following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During a ceremony in Washington alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he stated that "Sweden has made a free, democratic, sovereign, and solidarity-driven choice to join NATO."