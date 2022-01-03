Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns

Shafaq News / Sudan's Abdalla Hamdok has resigned as prime minister, six weeks after signing a deal with the military to return to his post following a coup.

Hamdok in an address to the Sudanese nation underlined that he was "unable to combine all the components of the transition to reach a unified vision", describing the crisis in the country as political, but it gradually, includes all aspects of economic and social life.

He pointed out that many challenges are facing the country, stressing that he will step down for other sons of the country to complete the transitional period the country going through.

Source:SNA