Spokesperson says IHEC it received 329 appeals against the results of provincial election

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) had received 329 appeals against the results of the provincial council elections held on December 18, 2023, spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai revealed on Monday.

Al-Ghalai told the Shafaq News Agency that "Baghdad/Karkh reported 45 appeals-the highest, while Maysan had the lowest with eight appeals."

She explained that "the IHEC sent the first batch of responses to the appeals to the judicial body yesterday, and it is likely that all appeals will be completed within the next three days with high accuracy and study in preparation for sending them to the judicial body."

She added that "a large number of appeals have been studied and completed and will be sent to the judicial body within the next two days for consideration and adjudication."

Al-Ghalai continued that "the deadline according to the law of the Independent High Electoral Commission No. 39 of 2019 is seven working days to complete the responses to the appeals, but the IHEC will complete it in less than that, and the judicial body has ten days to adjudicate the appeals and the decision of the judicial body is a final and binding decision."

The Independent High Electoral Commission announced on Thursday, December 28, 2023, the final results of the 2023 provincial and district council elections, and identified the names of the winners.