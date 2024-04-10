Spanish PM: Recognizing Palestinian State is a geopolitical interest for Europe

Shafaq News/ Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, on Wednesday said that recognizing a Palestinian State is in Europe’s geopolitical interest, and reiterated that Madrid is ready to take this step.

“The international community cannot help the Palestinian state unless it recognizes its existence,” Sanchez was quoted as saying by Agency France-Presse, adding “such recognition falls within the framework of Europe’s geopolitical interest, and Spain is ready to recognize a Palestinian state”.

Sanchez condemned the Israeli attack on Gaza Strip, stressing that “Israel’s” “disproportionate” war on Gaza could lead to destabilization in the Middle East, with global ramifications leading to instability in the whole world.