Shooting in Rotterdam claims three lives, suspect in custody

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, A tragic shooting incident unfolded in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, leaving three individuals dead, including a 14-year-old girl. Dutch police confirmed the unfortunate turn of events, shedding light on the harrowing incident.

In a statement posted on social media, Dutch police announced the demise of the 14-year-old girl due to the severe injuries sustained during the shooting; the victim's mother, a 39-year-old Rotterdam resident, also succumbed to the violence.

The incident unfolded earlier when an unidentified gunman unleashed a hail of gunfire within a university classroom in Rotterdam and a neighboring house. The chaotic situation led to multiple casualties, as reported by Reuters.

Law enforcement swiftly apprehended a 32-year-old suspect following the shooting spree. Social media updates from the police described the gunfire at the Rotterdam Medical Center and a nearby residence. The aftermath of the incident saw two separate fires ignited at these locations.

Online videos depicted scenes of panic and urgency, with heavily armed police urging students, some in medical attire, to evacuate the premises. Another clip featured a handcuffed individual wearing camouflage pants.

Police Chief Fred Westerbeke said the perpetrator initially targeted a residence in the coastal city, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old woman and critical injuries to her 14-year-old daughter. Subsequently, the assailant entered a classroom at Erasmus MC University Hospital, where he fatally shot a 46-year-old teacher and set off another fire, causing widespread panic.

A specialized police unit swiftly intervened at the hospital as medical personnel dressed in white jackets hurriedly evacuated patients using wheelchairs and stretchers.

Authorities revealed that the suspect possessed only one firearm, and there were no indications of accomplices. The assailant, a student at the educational institution, was already known to authorities due to a prior conviction related to animal mistreatment.

An ongoing investigation aims to establish any potential connection between the suspect and the teacher he targeted. Authorities suspect that the woman and her daughter may have been close neighbors of the assailant, leading Westerbeke to suggest "two targeted attacks."

Rotterdam has seen its share of shootings, often linked to disputes among rival drug gangs. A high-profile shooting incident previously shook the city in 2019 when three individuals were fatally shot on a tram in Utrecht, sparking a large-scale search.