Shipping traffic halts in Bosphorus Strait after cargo ship breakdown

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, shipping traffic in Turkiye's Bosphorus Strait came to a standstill after a cargo ship's engine malfunctioned while sailing south through the vital waterway in Istanbul.

According to Tribeca, a maritime shipping agency, “The Panama-flagged cargo ship B Line experienced an engine failure near the Kanlica area, prompting authorities to dispatch a rescue vessel to the site.”

The Bosphorus Strait is one of Turkiye's most important waterways, linking Asia and Europe. Approximately 2.4 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products pass through the strait daily, making it a key route for global energy trade.

Both the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits are major export routes for oil from Russia and the Caspian Sea region to Western and Southern Europe.