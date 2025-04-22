‘Serious Crimes Against Civilians’: Syria apprehends ex-intelligence officer

Shafaq News/ Syrian authorities have arrested Suleiman Al-Tinawi, a former Brigadier General who served in the Air Force Intelligence Directorate, on charges of “major crimes” against civilians, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

On X, the ministry said Latakia’s Security Directorate apprehended Al-Tinawi over his role in the July 2016 Jeroud massacre in rural Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, calling him a “central figure” in the killings.

It also linked him to coordination efforts between Lebanon’s Hezbollah commanders and pro-regime armed groups at the time, alleging he provided logistical support to both.

Hezbollah has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Al-Tinawi has reportedly been referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office as legal proceedings move forward.

The arrest follows a broader crackdown on former regime figures. Last month, authorities detained Maher Ziyad Hadid, a former military intelligence commander in Damascus. Security forces in Deir ez-Zor arrested another former brigadier general reportedly close to Maher al-Assad, brother of the former president.