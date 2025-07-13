Senate report faults secret service for failures in Trump assassination attempt

Shafaq News – Washington

A new Senate report released by Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul accuses the US Secret Service of serious lapses in protecting Donald Trump during the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The final report echoes previous findings but emphasizes communication failures, denied security requests, and what it calls “insufficient accountability.”

Senate Homeland Security And Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul released the final report Sunday on the committee's findings from its investigation into the assassination attempt by Thomas Crooks targeting then-candidate Donald Trump, marking one year since the events in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The report has few new details and is largely a rehash of information that was already known about the shooting. It largely mirrors a preliminary report on the investigation put forward by the then-committee Chairman, Gary Peters, in September 2024.

The report outlines what Paul calls “stunning failures by the United States Secret Service that allowed then-former President Donald J. Trump to be shot on July 13, 2024.”

“The truth is, President Trump, and the nation, was fortunate. The once-again President survived despite being shot in the head. Since that day, there has been another attempt on his life and further threats to do him harm, including most recently a renewed threat from Iran. This report reveals a disturbing pattern of communication failures and negligence that culminated in a preventable tragedy. What happened was inexcusable and the consequences imposed for the failures so far do not reflect the severity of the situation,” Paul’s report says.

The report stems from the committee’s bipartisan investigation launched shortly after the attack on July 13, 2024. It is based on 75,000 pages of documents produced for the committee, according to the report.

The report's findings highlight many that have already been reported about the attempted shooting of Trump, including what it describes as “unacceptable failures” in planning and execution of the Butler rally.

In particular, it highlights, as previously reported, communication failures that led to vulnerabilities on the day. It focuses on a previously reported breakdown of communications between local law enforcement and the USSS.

