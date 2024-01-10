Second attack in three days: ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul assault

Shafaq News / ISIS announced today, Wednesday, its responsibility for a second attack in just three days in the Afghan capital, Kabul, resulting in the killing and injuring of at least seven people.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the organization stated via Telegram that "ISIS militants detonated an explosive device targeting a vehicle carrying employees in the Pul-e-Charkhi (one of the largest prisons in Afghanistan) prison in Kabul, resulting in the death and injury of around 10 individuals."

ISIS had previously claimed responsibility for an explosion in a bus in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of Kabul, predominantly inhabited by Hazara Shia Muslims, resulting in the death of five people.

Furthermore, Yesterday, Tuesday, Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran confirmed that hree fatalities and injuries to four others in an explosion caused by an explosive device placed near a small bus, according to AFP.

Today, Zadran informed AFP that a suspect has been arrested, admitting his involvement in the attack.

Moreover, in November 2023, seven individuals were killed in a bus explosion in Dasht-e-Barchi, claimed by ISIS, which views Shia Muslims as "infidels."