Saudi fighter jet crash kills two crew members in Dhahran

Shafaq News / A Saudi Arabian Royal Air Force F-15SA fighter plane crashed, killing two members of the crew on board, during a training mission in Dhahran in the Eastern Province on Thursday. Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, said that the plane crash occurred at 12:50 pm on Thursday while it was carrying out a routine training mission at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Al-Maliki stated that an investigation committee has begun probing the causes of the accident.

(Saudi Gazette)