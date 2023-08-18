Saudi Crown Prince accepts invitation to visit Tehran in historic meeting

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had accepted an invitation to visit Tehran, marking a significant diplomatic milestone. The historic meeting between Abdollahian and the Saudi crown prince occurred in Jeddah on Friday, representing the first high-level encounter between a prominent Iranian official and the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia since the restoration of diplomatic relations in March.

Abdollahian confirmed that the discussions were marked by a "frank, transparent, useful, and fruitful dialogue" with the Saudi crown prince. The meeting, which lasted 90 minutes, emphasized a constructive neighborhood policy and a commitment to regional stability.

"The path to success in the region lies in bolstering dialogue, cooperation, and development-oriented collaboration," Abdollahian expressed in a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reported that the discussions centered on bilateral relations, future opportunities for cooperation, and the evolving regional and international landscape.