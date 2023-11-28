Saudi Arabia wins bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia secured the bid to host the "International Expo 2030" exhibition in Riyadh, triumphing over Rome in Italy and Busan in Korea in the first round of voting in France.

The exhibition, held every five years, is a global showcase of cultural heritage, history, and plans, providing the winning nation with a platform to highlight its growth and development.

Saudi Arabia garnered 119 votes out of 180 member states in the secret electronic ballot conducted by the International Bureau of Exhibitions. The win aligns with Saudi Arabia's ambitious "Vision 2030" initiative, focusing on sustainable development goals and international cooperation.

The Kingdom allocated a substantial budget of $7.2 billion for the event, emphasizing themes of technology, innovation, sustainability, and climate action.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan affirmed the country's commitment to transforming Expo 2030 into a groundbreaking event, addressing common international challenges. The exhibition, slated to take place on a six-million-square-meter site north of Riyadh, aims to attract over 40 million visitors and generate significant economic impact.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscored the commitment to presenting an extraordinary version of the exhibition, aligning with the goals of "Vision 2030." The event is positioned as a global cooperation and knowledge exchange platform, focusing on deliberate economic growth, competitiveness, and quality of life.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is anticipated to run six months, from October 2030 to March 2031, featuring 226 pavilions for countries and organizations. The exhibition's theme, "The Era of Change," reflects Saudi Arabia's invitation to the world to discuss challenges, exchange opportunities, and collectively anticipate the future.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated, "Expo 2030 represents an opportunity to enhance work on projects with global impact and to cooperate in finding global solutions to our common challenges through innovation, sustainability, and inclusiveness."