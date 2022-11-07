Saudi Arabia says F-15 fighter jet crashes, pilots eject
Category: World
Date: 2022-11-07T06:40:53+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Saudi Arabia declared an F-15S fighter jet had crashed due to a technical fault.
The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Bg. Turki Al-Maliki said, “the Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 was on a training mission around King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province when it crashed. Though its two pilots safely survived.”
An investigation is underway into the reasons behind the technical fault that caused the crash. Al-Maliki added.