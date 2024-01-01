Saudi Arabia executed 170 people in 2023

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia carried out 170 executions in 2023, including four on New Year's Eve, according to an AFP tally based on announcements by Saudi authorities.

In 2022, 147 executions were recorded, with human rights activists consistently criticizing Riyadh for its "extensive use of capital punishment."

The four individuals executed on New Year's Eve had been convicted of murder, as reported by the official Saudi Press Agency, citing statements from the interior ministry.

The executions throughout 2023 included individuals accused of terrorism-related crimes and two soldiers convicted of treason. December saw the highest number of executions, with 38 taking place during that month.

Amnesty International noted in 2022 that Saudi Arabia executed more people than any other country except China and Iran.