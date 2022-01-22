SOHR: About 90 deaths in clashes at Ghweran prison

2022-01-22T15:38:47+0000

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced that about 90 ISIS members had been killed so far in the clashes at Ghweran prison in Al-Hasakah of Syria. Five civilians, 56 ISIS militants, 28 of Asayish, prison guards, and counter-terrorism forces were killed during the violent clashes in the surrounding areas of Ghweran prison." SOHR said. The number of fatalities would likely rise because the fate of many remains unknown, and many of the injured are in critical condition. "Six ISIS members were apprehended, to bring the total number of arrested to 136 ISIS prisoners. However, the exact number of prisoners who escaped from Ghweran prison is unknown." SOHR said. Sources told the Observatory that "a military convoy of the Global Coalition arrived in the vicinity of Prison, supported by the air forces," confirming that the situation will be under control within a few hours." "Clashes continue between ISIS members on the one hand, and the Asayish and the Counter-Terrorism forces on the other, and the US aircraft continues to target ISIS members areas." It is noteworthy that there are about 3,500 prisoners of ISIS members and leaders in "Ghweran" prison. It is the largest prison for ISIS in the world.

