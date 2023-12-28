SDF kills ISIS leader in Al-Hawl camp

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed the killing of Abu Ubaida al-Iraqi, a prominent ISIS leader.

According to the SDF, Al-Iraqi was responsible for the Al-Hawl camp, where about 50,000 displaced people are housed.

The Kurdish forces that controlled the refugee camp explained the operation supported by the Global Coalition, “Abu Ubaida al-Iraqi refused to surrender, attempted to detonate an explosive belt, and opened fire on SDF forces, but our forces killed him.”