SDF kills ISIS leader in Al-Hawl camp
Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed the killing of Abu Ubaida al-Iraqi, a prominent ISIS leader.
According to the SDF, Al-Iraqi was responsible for the Al-Hawl camp, where about 50,000 displaced people are housed.
The Kurdish forces that controlled the refugee camp explained the operation supported by the Global Coalition, “Abu Ubaida al-Iraqi refused to surrender, attempted to detonate an explosive belt, and opened fire on SDF forces, but our forces killed him.”
According to SDF, the man was involved in killing many individuals in the camp and had plans to launch attacks against Kurdish security and military checkpoints.