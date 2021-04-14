Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SDF commander offers greetings to Yazidis on Caresmba sor

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-14T15:42:42+0000
SDF commander offers greetings to Yazidis on Caresmba sor

Shafaq News/ The Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northeastern Syria, Mazloum Abdi, extended greetings to the Yazidi community on the Yazidi new year.

In a tweet he published earlier today, Wednesday, Abdi extended greetings to the Yazidi community on Caresmba sor (Red Wednesday)

"Preserving and protecting the Yazidi identity is a historic duty upon us. It is a foundation of the National coexistence in Syria."

Today, Wednesday, April 14, marks the Yazidi new year, the Caresmba sor holiday.

related

Backed by the Global Coalition, Asayish to storm Al-Hol camp in Syria

Date: 2021-03-27 14:22:11
Backed by the Global Coalition, Asayish to storm Al-Hol camp in Syria

No Plane delivered to us, SDF denied

Date: 2020-12-01 16:19:08
No Plane delivered to us, SDF denied

The children protection office hands over four SDF minor fighters to their families

Date: 2021-02-17 21:12:45
The children protection office hands over four SDF minor fighters to their families

At least nine died in Israeli “aggression” in Syria

Date: 2020-12-25 08:31:58
At least nine died in Israeli “aggression” in Syria

Russian Helicopter crashes Northeast Syria

Date: 2021-02-28 10:18:29
Russian Helicopter crashes Northeast Syria

Clashes in the Syrian Desert resulted in 90 dead

Date: 2020-10-07 19:30:43
Clashes in the Syrian Desert resulted in 90 dead

Sixteen killed in the Israeli attack on Syria near the Iraqi borders

Date: 2021-01-13 07:43:20
Sixteen killed in the Israeli attack on Syria near the Iraqi borders

U.S. and Russian units patrol in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-03-29 12:09:28
U.S. and Russian units patrol in northeastern Syria