SDF commander offers greetings to Yazidis on Caresmba sor

Shafaq News/ The Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northeastern Syria, Mazloum Abdi, extended greetings to the Yazidi community on the Yazidi new year.

In a tweet he published earlier today, Wednesday, Abdi extended greetings to the Yazidi community on Caresmba sor (Red Wednesday)

"Preserving and protecting the Yazidi identity is a historic duty upon us. It is a foundation of the National coexistence in Syria."

Today, Wednesday, April 14, marks the Yazidi new year, the Caresmba sor holiday.