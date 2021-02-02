SDF arrests ISIS terrorist in Deir Ez-Zor countryside

Shafaq News / the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Tuesday that two ISIS members were arrested in two separate operations in Deir Ez-Zor countryside.

SDF Media Center said in a statement, “Our units Backed by the US-Led coalition forces carried out two joint operations against ISIS cells in Deir Ez-Zor countryside.

In the operations, SDF arrested an ISIS terrorist in the village of Al-Ezba and another in Al-Tayyana Town.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is US-backed forces and an essential ally in the fight against ISIS in Syria.