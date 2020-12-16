Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

SDF arrest an ISIS member in Deir Ez-Zor

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-16T20:13:21+0000
SDF arrest an ISIS member in Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested on Wednesday a terrorist in the northern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.

SDF said on Twitter that its security units, with the Global Coalition aerial support, had arrested a terrorist working in smuggling ISIS families and members and cooperating with the organization's cells in carrying out bombings and assassinations.

Last November, Deputy Commander of Global Coalition Major General Kevin Cobsey, said during a press conference that the international coalition will continue to provide support to SDF in confronting ISIS.

The SDF is an alliance in north and east Syria which worked with the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS.

related

Four ISIS terrorists arrested in northeastern Syria

Date: 2020-12-08 14:12:02
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in northeastern Syria

Russia: Hundreds of ISIS elements fled northeastern Syria since Turkish operation started

Date: 2019-10-23 09:50:49
Russia: Hundreds of ISIS elements fled northeastern Syria since Turkish operation started

5 ISIS women surrender themselves

Date: 2019-12-21 10:11:31
5 ISIS women surrender themselves

Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Date: 2020-12-14 19:08:07
Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise

Date: 2019-11-20 08:16:37
Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise

Number of ISIS members escaped Al-Hol prison: SANA

Date: 2020-05-17 12:27:44
Number of ISIS members escaped Al-Hol prison: SANA

ISIS still has millions and changes its funding strategy to "distributor"

Date: 2019-11-21 12:11:30
ISIS still has millions and changes its funding strategy to "distributor"

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested