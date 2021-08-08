SDF apprehends two ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Shafaq News/ Backed by a force from the Global Coalition, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested two operatives affiliated with the terrorist organization of ISIS in the southern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

A statement by SDF said on Sunday that the terrorists planned to execute assassinations and transport terrorists other ISIS operatives between the Deir Ezzor countryside and Ras al-Ayn.

The statement said that SDF seized weapons and equipment that were in the arrestees' possession

