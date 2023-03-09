Russian strikes hit a series of Ukrainian sites, including Zaporozhzhia plant

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Russia struck the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant, one of the essential energy infrastructures of Ukraine, intensively.

The Ukrainian Energy Minister, Herman Galushchenko, stated, "As a result of shelling, the last line that fed the ZNPP was damaged. So now the station works on diesel generators. The Russians are putting the world on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe. And this is the day after the negotiations with the UN on demilitarizing the ZNPP."

Also, the shelling of energy facilities was recorded in the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zhytomyr regions.

In Lviv, Four people have died in Russian missile strikes.

The head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said on Telegram, "Residents of Lviv oblast, an air alert lasted for four hours this night … In the Zolochiv district, an enemy rocket fell in a residential area. A fire started. It has already been extinguished."

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov said the city and region had been hit by 15 strikes, with targets including infrastructure. Other strikes were reported in the central city of Dnipro and areas throughout the country.

Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported, "After the missile attack, due to emergency power outages, 40% of the capital's consumers are currently without heating."