Russian Authorities Block Wagner Forces on Social Media Amid Escalating Conflict

Shafaq News/ The conflict between Russian authorities and Wagner forces has escalated beyond clashes and shootings.

According to the TASS agency, the Federal Authority for Communications and Information Technology has announced the blocking of Wagner groups from social media platforms to prevent the spread of their calls for military rebellion.

Tensions heightened following armed clashes when Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, known for his controversial statements against Russian staff in recent months, declared an act of disobedience and called for a military rebellion, urging the army to overthrow its leaders.

The clashes have expanded to Rostov, near the Ukraine border, where Wagner forces entered and seized control of military installations. An exchange of fire between the two parties has been reported in the area. Meanwhile, Prigozhin claimed that his forces had moved towards Lipetsk after passing through the nearby city of Voronezh, potentially widening the scope of the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced Prigozhin as a traitor, vowing revenge and threatening a "severe" response to the armed rebellion declared by the founder of the Wagner Private Military Group.

The Russian Federal Security Service urged Wagner Group fighters not to carry out their founder's "criminal and treacherous" orders and announced measures to arrest Prigozhin. A criminal case has also been filed against him.

The rift between the Wagner Chief and army commanders has been ongoing for months, stemming from the bloody battles in Ukraine. The breaking point occurred during the fighting in the southern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Minister and Chief of Staff of conspiring against him, betraying him, and withholding weapons from his fighters.