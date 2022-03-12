Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia warns U.S. over arms shipments to Ukraine

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-12T13:54:55+0000
Russia warns U.S. over arms shipments to Ukraine

Shafaq News/ A senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine.

Speaking Saturday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow has warned the U.S. it would see the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine as targets.

Ryabkov said Russia “warned the U.S. that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”

He also denounced the U.S. sanctions against Moscow as an “unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy,” but noted that Moscow will act in a measured way to avoid hurting itself.

Ryabkov said that Russia has no intention to expel Western media and businesses amid the soaring tensions with the West, adding that ”we aren’t going to escalate the situation.”

related

Ukraine Asks Russian Mothers To Fetch Captured Troops

Date: 2022-03-02 15:35:57
Ukraine Asks Russian Mothers To Fetch Captured Troops

Russia recognises Ukraine separatist regions as independent states

Date: 2022-02-22 05:41:20
Russia recognises Ukraine separatist regions as independent states

Ukrainian, Russian FMs to meet in Antalya, Turkish FM says

Date: 2022-03-07 13:03:53
Ukrainian, Russian FMs to meet in Antalya, Turkish FM says

Russia, Ukraine agree to talks; Putin puts nuclear forces on alert

Date: 2022-02-27 15:47:05
Russia, Ukraine agree to talks; Putin puts nuclear forces on alert

Reuters: How Russia's invasion of Ukraine played to social media's youngest audience

Date: 2022-03-02 16:41:33
Reuters: How Russia's invasion of Ukraine played to social media's youngest audience

NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

Date: 2022-01-31 19:33:47
NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

Ukraine pushes for cease-fire in Russia talks

Date: 2022-02-28 12:47:35
Ukraine pushes for cease-fire in Russia talks

Putin tells Macron Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine, Ukraine-Russia talks will start in a couple of hours

Date: 2022-03-03 17:23:05
Putin tells Macron Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine, Ukraine-Russia talks will start in a couple of hours