Russia thwarts Ukrainian drone attack on Crimean targets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the foiling of a Ukrainian attempt to launch an attack using 20 drones on targets in Crimea the previous night.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that their air defense systems successfully neutralized 14 Ukrainian drones while electronic warfare measures turned off six additional drones.

The statement also highlighted that no injuries or damages were reported during the counteraction against the attack.

Ukrainian forces have been intermittently targeting sites in Crimea; last Thursday, Moscow intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones near Sevastopol.