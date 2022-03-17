Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack, Blinken says

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he agrees with President Joe Biden that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine, adding that U.S. experts are documenting evaluating potential war crimes in Ukraine.

"Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime… it is difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise". He said in a brief statement.

''Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack,'' Blinken added.

Concerning the Chinese position, the U.S. official said that Biden will make it clear to Chinese leader Xi Jinping that "China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression."

Blinken told reporters that the United States is concerned that China is considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment.

He also confirmed that "an American citizen was killed. I don't have any more details for you than that."

So far, the Russian-Ukrainian war has killed thousands of people, displaced more than three million, and raised fears of a broader confrontation between Russia and the United States, the world's two most considerable nuclear powers.