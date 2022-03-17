Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack, Blinken says

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-17T19:26:15+0000
Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack, Blinken says

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he agrees with President Joe Biden that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine, adding that U.S. experts are documenting evaluating potential war crimes in Ukraine.

"Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime… it is difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise". He said in a brief statement.

''Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack,'' Blinken added.

Concerning the Chinese position, the U.S. official said that Biden will make it clear to Chinese leader Xi Jinping that "China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression."

Blinken told reporters that the United States is concerned that China is considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment.

He also confirmed that "an American citizen was killed. I don't have any more details for you than that."

So far, the Russian-Ukrainian war has killed thousands of people, displaced more than three million, and raised fears of a broader confrontation between Russia and the United States, the world's two most considerable nuclear powers.

related

Ukraine pushes for cease-fire in Russia talks

Date: 2022-02-28 12:47:35
Ukraine pushes for cease-fire in Russia talks

Russia vetoes U.N. Security action on Ukraine as China abstains

Date: 2022-02-26 05:42:05
Russia vetoes U.N. Security action on Ukraine as China abstains

Putin tells Macron Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine, Ukraine-Russia talks will start in a couple of hours

Date: 2022-03-03 17:23:05
Putin tells Macron Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine, Ukraine-Russia talks will start in a couple of hours

Russia recognises Ukraine separatist regions as independent states

Date: 2022-02-22 05:41:20
Russia recognises Ukraine separatist regions as independent states

Ukrainian Film Academy calls for Russia to be expelled from Eurimages, all co-productions

Date: 2022-02-28 12:49:46
Ukrainian Film Academy calls for Russia to be expelled from Eurimages, all co-productions

Russia warns U.S. over arms shipments to Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-12 13:54:55
Russia warns U.S. over arms shipments to Ukraine

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Date: 2022-03-04 05:42:11
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

Date: 2022-01-31 19:33:47
NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia