Rockets targeted the Al-Omar field in Syria, media

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, explosions were heard, and smoke rose at the Al-Omar oil field, where the American forces are deployed in eastern Deir Ez-Zor province. The Syrian TV reported.

Iran’s Al-Alam TV channel said that three rockets had targeted the Al-Omar field without giving further details.

Last August, the U.S. military hit several targets in the Syrian city of Mayadin in parts of Deir Ez-Zor under government control, where pro-Iranian forces have a strong presence and have long targeted the nearby Al Omar oil field on the eastern bank of the Euphrates where the U.S. coalition has their most significant base in Syria.