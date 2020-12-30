Shafaq News/ Boston Dynamics’ has released a video of their robots dancing to The Contours’ Do You Love Me.

The video shows Atlas, Spot, and Handle – Boston Dynamics’ humanoid, canine, and logistics robots respectively – moving in a coordinated routine to the beat of the music.

According to the Independent, The machines step, jump, spin, and run with impressive accuracy, performing moves like the “mashed potato” and the twist in time to the lyrics of the song.

This is not the first time that Boston Dynamics has demonstrated the dance prowess of its machines. In 2018, it uploaded “Uptown Spot”, a video where its mechanical dog achieved a brief performance of Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson.

Spot, which recently became commercially available for $74,500 (approximately £60,000), has apparently been purchased 260 times.

Boston Dynamics was recently purchased by Hyundai, although it is unclear exactly what service the robotics company would provide.

CEO Robert Playter has hypothesised that the company could develop machines in the logistics industry.

“We have big plans in logistics,” Mr Playter said. “We’re going to have some exciting new logistics products coming out in the next two years. We have customers now doing proof of concept tests.”

Boston Dynamics was originally spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, before it was purchased by Google in 2013 and again by Softbank in 2017.