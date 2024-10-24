Qatar Airways suspends flights to Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Qatar Airways announced on Thursday the temporary suspension of its flights to and from Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon until further notice, citing the ongoing situation in the region.

In a statement, the airline said it plans to operate its flights to Jordan exclusively during daytime hours, adding that it will closely monitor developments and keep customers updated.

“The safety of our passengers remains its top priority,” the company said.

Due to escalating tensions from the Israeli war in Palestine and Lebanon, several international airlines have suspended flights to Beirut and Tehran, as well as Baghdad and other countries in the Middle East.

Airlines operating routes between Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia have also been forced to take more circuitous routes.