Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Protests in France against COVID-19 health pass

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-12T15:24:11+0000
Protests in France against COVID-19 health pass

Shafaq News/ More than 120,000 people demonstrated across France on Saturday, according to official figures, to protest the coronavirus health passes they say discriminate against the unvaccinated.

Three members of the police were slightly injured during the protests, the ministry added.

This was the ninth consecutive weekend of protests, although according to the official count, numbers were down on the previous marches.

Officials put last weekend's turnout across France at 140,000, and in early August an estimated 237,000 protestors turned out.

Saturday's protests come the day after former French health minister Agnes Buzyn was charged over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, after investigators at a special court in Paris concluded there were grounds to prosecute her.

Buzyn, a former doctor, was charged with "endangering the lives of others".

related

Swiss nursing home resident reportedly dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-12-30 19:23:28
Swiss nursing home resident reportedly dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Intelligence on Sick Staff at Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate on Covid-19 Origin, Report

Date: 2021-05-24 06:32:38
Intelligence on Sick Staff at Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate on Covid-19 Origin, Report

Argentine’ President tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2021-04-03 06:07:15
Argentine’ President tests positive for Covid-19

A new coronavirus variant is seen spreading across Europe

Date: 2020-10-29 19:26:22
A new coronavirus variant is seen spreading across Europe

France Takes On Islamist Extremism With New Bill

Date: 2020-12-10 06:18:15
France Takes On Islamist Extremism With New Bill

Iraq out counts COVID-19 cases and fatalities of four countries collectively

Date: 2020-08-21 14:18:44
Iraq out counts COVID-19 cases and fatalities of four countries collectively

Covid-19: 1592 fatalities in 24 hours in USA

Date: 2020-07-29 05:34:43
Covid-19: 1592 fatalities in 24 hours in USA

President Trump and his wife test positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-10-02 06:25:13
President Trump and his wife test positive for Covid-19