Protesters clash near DNC headquarters over Israel-Hamas conflict

Shafaq News/ About 150 individuals engaged in an "illegal and violent protest" near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington, demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The U.S. Capitol Police reported clashes leading to the evacuation of Congress members from the building.

Videos on social media depicted confrontations between protesters and police officers, with attempts to breach barricades.

Protesters, including If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace members, faced police response.

The incident underscores escalating tensions around the Israel-Hamas conflict, with President Biden facing pressure over his stance on Israel's military operation.

Last week, House Democrats, along with most Republicans, censured Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her remarks on the Israeli-Palestinian situation. Tlaib has since criticized both the Israeli government and Hamas while calling for a cease-fire.