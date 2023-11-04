Protesters block US Navy ship in Oakland, California

Shafaq News/ Pro-Palestinian protesters intercepted a US Navy warship anchored in the Port of Oakland on Friday morning, claiming it was carrying military aid to Israel.

Video footage showed several protesters climbing a ladder aboard the MV Cape Orlando while others chanted "cowards." In other clips, activists chanted, "Joe Biden, you cannot hide, we accuse you of genocide."

The protesters claimed that the ship was on its way to Tacoma, Washington, to be loaded with weapons and military equipment before being transported to Israel. However, US officials denied the allegations, saying the ship was empty and had not operated for years.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported that the protesters were trying to prevent the ship from leaving Northern California.

The incident comes amid an ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine in Gaza. The Israeli military has been carrying out airstrikes in Gaza, killing more than 9000 Palestinians, mostly children and women