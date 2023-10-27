Projectile falls near Egyptian city of Nuweiba, investigations underway

On Friday morning, Shafaq News/ Egyptian security sources confirmed that a projectile had dropped near Nuweiba in the South Sinai Governorate. The projectile landed in desert land within the scope of the Third Field Army, causing an explosion. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

Authorities are currently conducting investigations to determine the source of the projectile. Simultaneously, the Egyptian military spokesman announced the fall of an "unidentified drone" near Taba Hospital in the South Sinai Governorate. The incident is also under investigation, with minor injuries reported among six individuals who have received necessary medical treatment and left the hospital.

Source: Reuters