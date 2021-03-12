President Biden condemned “hate crimes” against Asian Americans

Shafaq News/ U.S. President Joe Biden urged the Americans to take the Covid-19 vaccines saying the future will hold better days.

In his first prime time televised address as president, Biden also said he would direct U.S. states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans to stay vigilant against the virus, hours after he signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.

Biden also condemned “hate crimes” against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian Americans have been subjected to “vicious hate crimes” and have been “attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated”. He said.

“They are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong, it’s un-American and it must stop.” Biden added.