Polyp removed from Biden’s colon requires ‘no further action,’ doctor says

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-25T06:20:14+0000
Polyp removed from Biden’s colon requires ‘no further action,’ doctor says

Shafaq News/ The polyp removed from President Biden’s colon Friday as part of his routine physical requires “no further action” and has been identified as a tubular adenoma, the White House disclosed late Wednesday.

Biden’s doctor, Kevin C. O’Connor, described it as “a potentially precancerous lesion” and recommended that “routine surveillance” should continue, in a brief memo released with permission from Biden. O’Connor said Biden should undergo another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years.

The lesion is similar to one removed when Biden had a colonoscopy in 2008, O’Connor said.

The White House had previously noted Friday in a six-page summary of Biden’s physical that the polyp had been discovered and removed “without difficulty.” The tissue was then sent for histologic examination.

The White House also said Friday that several diverticula, or small pouches, were removed from Biden’s colon during his Friday procedure.

The colonoscopy lasted about 85 minutes, a period during which Biden temporarily transferred his powers to Vice President Harris, making her the first woman to hold presidential authority, albeit in an acting capacity.

Biden, who just turned 79, is the oldest man to be president of the United States. White House officials have been saying for months that he would have an annual checkup and the results would be released.

After his examination Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Biden was deemed “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency” by his physician.

