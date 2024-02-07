Pentagon comments on Baghdad Airstrike

Shafaq News / The Pentagon commented, on Wednesday, regarding the airstrike that targeted leaders of Iraqi resistance factions in al-Mashtal area east of Baghdad.

"We are aware of reports regarding the attack in Baghdad and will comment at the appropriate time," stated the Pentagon.

Several security sources reported Wednesday evening that "a drone bombardment destroyed a civilian vehicle, in addition to Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) warehouse east of Baghdad."

A source told Shafaq News Agency that "a missile targeted a parked Land Cruiser vehicle in al-Mashtal area, destroying it completely."

According to information, the vehicle was carrying three individuals, the identities of which are yet to be confirmed.

According to another security source, "a fire broke out in a civilian vehicle east of Baghdad, also likely targetted by a drone."

Furthermore, a security source confirmed that the "PMF warehouse in al-Baladiyat area east of Baghdad was targeted by two air bombardments."