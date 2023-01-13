Pentagon: 510 unidentified flying objects threaten the US

Shafaq News/ The United States collected more than 500 reports of “unidentified flying objects,”

The US government said in the 2022 report that many are flying in military airspace and may pose a threat.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence pointed out in the report highlighted possible concerns for the safety of flight or adversary collection activity due to these unidentified objects.

The report revealed that there are 510 objects, including 366 new ones. “the majority have been determined to exhibit unremarkable characteristics and could be characterized as unmanned aircraft systems or balloon-like objects.”

The Government’s office said the objects move underwater, in the air, in space, or something that moves between those domains.