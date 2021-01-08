Pelosi spoke to top military leader about curbing Trump's power to launch a nuclear attack

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-08T18:57:13+0000

Shafaq News/ Nancy Pelosi spoke with the US military’s top commander about stopping an “unhinged” Donald Trump from launching a nuclear strike during his remaining days in office, it emerged on Friday. In a letter to colleagues, the Democratic House Majority leader said she and Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley had discussed the “available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike”. “The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” she wrote. The extraordinary intervention came as Democrats tried to ramp up pressure on Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office, after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday. Five people including a Capitol Police officer have now died following the riot. Trump held a rally near the White House earlier in the day and has been accused of inciting the violence after urging his supporters to march on Capitol, where lawmakers has gathered to certify Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Three House Democrats are planning to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday. But in her letter, Speaker Pelosi reiterated her preference that Republicans take responsibility for removing their own president from office. Trump initially refused to condemn Wednesday’s rioters and was temporarily locked out of his Twitter account after posting a video repeating baseless allegations of voter fraud and telling supporters: “I know how you feel.” Eventually, facing a torrent of political outrage, he relented. On Thursday he released a stilted, scripted video address, in which he deplored the “violence and destruction” on Capitol Hill and for the first time promised a "smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power”. on Friday he tweeted that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

