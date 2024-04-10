Paris police to boost security for PSG vs. Barcelona Champions League quarterfinal

Shafaq News/ French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced Tuesday that Paris police will "considerably boost security measures" for the upcoming Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

The decision comes in response to a threat from the ISIS group against the Parc des Princes stadium and other European soccer venues hosting Champions League matches, Darmanin stated.

In a statement to CNN, European soccer governing body UEFA acknowledged the "alleged terrorist threats" and assured that all matches will proceed as scheduled with "appropriate security arrangements in place." This includes the PSG vs. Barcelona match and the Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich clash at London's Emirates Stadium.

London's Metropolitan Police also confirmed a robust policing plan for the Arsenal-Bayern Munich match, given the "substantial" terrorism threat level in the UK.

Arsenal, in collaboration with police and UEFA, emphasized their commitment to ensuring the safety of fans and staff at Emirates Stadium.

In Madrid, Spanish security forces are reinforcing measures for the Champions League games at the Bernabéu and Civitas Metropolitano stadiums, given the heightened risk following recent terror threats.