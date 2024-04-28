Palestinian President warns of "catastrophic" invasion of Rafah

Shafaq News/ Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered a stark warning on Sunday, cautioning about Israel's potential invasion of Rafah.

During a panel at the World Economic Forum held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Abbas expressed concern over Israel's aggression, "I fear that after Gaza, Israel may turn to the West Bank to deport its people towards Jordan."

"110,000 people have been killed or wounded in Gaza since October 7," and "the devastating Israeli military action has destroyed 75% of the territory."

The Palestinian President urged for a political solution that "unites Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem under the banner of an independent Palestinian state," warning of an Israeli invasion of Rafah that "would have dire consequences," characterizing it as a "catastrophic event for the Palestinian people."

"What happened in Gaza has not happened in Germany during the Second World War and other European countries. The fighting in Gaza must stop immediately, and we warn against any plans for displacement," Abbas said, calling on the international community to recognize Palestine as a whole member state in the United Nations.

Despite opposition from the United States, Israel still insists on invading Rafah with the Gaza Strip. The escalating situation has raised international concerns about the potential for further violence and instability in the region.

Today, a fresh Israeli attack on Rafah kills at least seven Palestinians, bringing the death toll from another day of relentless bombings to 27, including ten children.

Some of the over one million displaced Palestinians in Gaza's southern city of Rafah are deliberating whether to remain or evacuate as apprehensions rise about a potential military offensive deemed necessary by Israel for its strategic goals.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed the military's strategy for an assault on Rafah last month; however, an official timeframe for the operation has not been publicly disclosed yet.