Palestine’ Abbas welcomes the Morocco-Israel normalization

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed normalizing of ties between Morocco and Israel.

Palestine News Agency reported that Abbas Thursday night said that “Israel has the right to live in peace and prosperity with all countries, and normalization with Morocco is welcomed,”

Abbas sent his congratulations to the Morocco's King Mohammed VI after declaring the normalization.

He also announced that the Israeli-Palestinian talks will continue soon.

Morocco has become the latest Arab League country to agree to normalize relations with Israel after agreements have also been struck recently with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan

Along with Egypt and Jordan, Morocco becomes the sixth Arab League member to normalize ties with Israel.