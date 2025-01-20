Over 10,000 lost under mountain of debris… Gaza’s reconstruction crisis

Shafaq News/ Gaza faces an unprecedented reconstruction crisis as over 60 million tons of debris, including hazardous materials, hinder recovery efforts. The Civil Defense estimates that approximately 10,000 Palestinians remain unaccounted for under the rubble, while Gaza’s infrastructure has sustained extensive damage, with two-thirds of its buildings destroyed or severely impaired.

Casualties and Humanitarian Crisis

Gaza’s Ministry of Health claims over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel.

The Civil Defense announced that its search continues for the bodies of approximately 10,000 Palestinians believed to be trapped under 60 million tons of debris described as a "ticking time bomb."

According to the Gaza Ministry of Public Works, this scale of debris has overwhelmed local authorities who are left unable to manage the crisis, due to the lack of equipment and resources lost in the war.

The United Nations estimates that removing rubble contaminated with asbestos and human remains could further delay resettlement and reconstruction efforts. Experts warn that the contamination has potential health risks, particularly for children, as their prolonged exposure to contaminants increases risks of developmental and neurological disorders.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health fears the widespread contamination could trigger severe health crises.

Devastating Toll on Infrastructure

Palestinian and international reports show that the war has resulted in the destruction of over 200 government buildings, 136 schools and universities, 823 mosques, and three churches. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), only 17 out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals remain operational following the conflict.

The Sunday Times reported that over 58 million tons of rubble now cover Gaza, with the removal process estimated to cost $970 million and expected to take up to 21 years, while the total reconstruction of Gaza could require $80 billion and take decades.

Housing and Basic Services

Satellite data from December 2024 revealed that two-thirds of Gaza’s 170,000 buildings were either destroyed or severely damaged – with 69% of total structures reduced to rubble – including 245,000 housing units, leaving 1.8 million people in need of shelter. In total, infrastructure losses amount to an estimated $18.5 billion.

Agriculture and Food Security

Gaza’s agricultural sector also faced devastation during the war, with satellite images analyzed by the United Nations showing that over half of Gaza’s farmland has been rendered unusable, in addition to the death of 15,000 in livestock, bringing the total to 95% of Gaza’s animals killed.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warns that without immediate intervention, the fall of Gaza’s agricultural sector risks hunger and economic instability.

Role of Donor Nations

Donor nations’ hesitancy to commit funds for reconstruction stems from fears of renewed hostilities. Gaza has historically faced obstacles in rebuilding due to the cyclical nature of conflicts, with some donors conditioning their aid on structural reforms within Gaza's governance to ensure stability and transparency.

The Sunday Times reported that many donor countries failed to meet their financial pledges. Analysts from the Brookings Institution note that donor fatigue is exacerbated by concerns about transparency and the risk of funds being diverted, such as in the aftermath of the 2014 Gaza conflict, when pledges amounted to $5.4 billion – yet less than half of the funds were delivered.