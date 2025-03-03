Oscars 2025 to start, what are the top nominated films?

Shafaq News/ The 97th Academy Awards ceremony kicked off early Monday morning at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This year's Oscars will be different from previous editions, as all live performances of the nominated songs have been canceled due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

According to Mansour Jahani, an independent and international cinema journalist, Jacques Audiard, Sean Baker, Carla Sophia Gascon, Coralie Fargate, and Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof are nominated for an Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards, 2025. Here’s an Overview of the Top Films Nominated for the Oscars.

The film “Emilia Perez”, directed by Jacques Audiard

The film “Emilia Perez”, directed by Jacques Audiard from France, was screened in its first World premiere in the Main Competition of the 77th Cannes International Film Festival, and the Jury Prize and the Best Actress Award of this edition of the festival were awarded to its cast, including Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldañ, and Adriana Paz.

“Emilia Perez” is a candidate for the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Karla Sofía Gascón, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Zoe Saldañ, Best International Feature Film, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Music (Original Score), Best Music (Original Song) for El Mal and Mi Camino, Best Sound and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The film “Anora” directed by Sean Baker

The film “Anora” directed by Sean Baker from the United States made its World premiere in the Main Competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival and won the Palme d'Or for best film at this prestigious film event.

"Anora" is also a candidate for an Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards, 2025 with 6 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Film Editing, Best Actress for Mikey Madison, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Yuriy Borisov, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay).

The film “The Substance” directed by Coralie Fargeat

The film “The Substance” directed by Coralie Fargeat and a joint production of the United States, England, and France, was screened in its first World premiere in the Main Competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival and won the Best Screenplay award.

“The Substance” is also a candidate for the 97th Academy Awards, with 5 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Demi Moore, Best Writing (Original Screenplay), and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The film “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”, directed by Mohammad Rasoulof and a joint production of Germany, France, and Iran, was screened in its first Main Competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and the Special Jury Prize was awarded to Mohammad Rasoulof for its Directing.

The film “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category, representing Germany, at the 97th Academy Awards, 2025.

Photos By: Mansour Jahani