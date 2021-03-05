One killed and ten others injured in rocket strikes on Syria

Shafaq News / A source in the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that rocket strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border have killed one person and wounded ten others today.

According to Reuters, the source who belongs to the "National Army", a pro-Turkish fation, said that rocket strikes caused the explosions.

A witness and the official Syrian TV channel Al-Ikhbariya reported earlier that explosions occurred in oil refineries near Al-Bab and Jarabulus controlled by pro-Iranian factions.