Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

One killed and ten others injured in rocket strikes on Syria

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-05T19:52:09+0000
One killed and ten others injured in rocket strikes on Syria

Shafaq News / A source in the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that rocket strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border have killed one person and wounded ten others today.

According to Reuters, the source who belongs to the "National Army", a pro-Turkish fation, said that rocket strikes caused the explosions.

A witness and the official Syrian TV channel Al-Ikhbariya reported earlier that explosions occurred in oil refineries near Al-Bab and Jarabulus controlled by pro-Iranian factions.

related

Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Date: 2021-02-15 06:05:33
Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Syria’ Derik celebrates Christmas

Date: 2020-12-25 13:14:03
Syria’ Derik celebrates Christmas

Top White House Official Went to Syria for Hostage Talks

Date: 2020-10-19 06:22:08
Top White House Official Went to Syria for Hostage Talks

Russia: the U.S. strikes against Syria are “illegal” and “unacceptable.”

Date: 2021-02-26 09:44:35
Russia: the U.S. strikes against Syria are “illegal” and “unacceptable.”

Kurdish-led Autonomous condemns the Syrian Regime letter to UN

Date: 2021-01-15 13:12:58
Kurdish-led Autonomous condemns the Syrian Regime letter to UN

The 2020 News Fixer Award went to Kamiran Sadoun from Syria

Date: 2020-12-04 16:10:27
The 2020 News Fixer Award went to Kamiran Sadoun from Syria

The Syrian air defense responds to "hostile targets" in Damascus' countryside

Date: 2020-08-03 21:17:29
The Syrian air defense responds to "hostile targets" in Damascus' countryside

Autonomous Administration seized places controlled by the Syrian government in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-02-15 10:59:59
Autonomous Administration seized places controlled by the Syrian government in northeastern Syria