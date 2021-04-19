Report

Date: 2021-04-19T17:25:49+0000
Oil steadies as dollar slumps but pandemic surge weighs

Shafaq News/ the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) held on Thursday its seventh meeting by videoconference.

The Committee said on the COVID-19 Vaccination “Contribute to global solidarity efforts to increase equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supplies by supporting the COVAX Facility and engaging in technology transfer, where feasible.”

On Health measures in relation to international traffic, the Committee said, “Do not require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry, given the limited (although growing) evidence about the performance of vaccines in reducing transmission and the persistent inequity in the global vaccine distribution. States Parties are strongly encouraged to acknowledge the potential for requirements of proof of vaccination to deepen inequities and promote differential freedom of movement.”

