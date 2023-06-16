Nusrat Choudhury Becomes First Muslim Federal Judge in the United States with Narrow Senate Approval

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Senate announced the historic appointment of civil rights lawyer Nusrat Choudhury in the Eastern District of New York, making her the first Muslim federal judge in the country.

The appointment, decided by a single vote, marks a significant milestone in promoting diversity and inclusion within the judicial system.

Choudhury's nomination as legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois received confirmation from the council with a narrow vote of 50-49. However, she faced opposition from some Senate Republicans who raised concerns about her remarks during a 2015 event at Princeton University. Choudhury was accused of providing inconsistent answers regarding her comments about police killings of unarmed black men "every day."

An American with Bangladeshi roots, she has dedicated most of her career to championing racial justice and national security issues within the American Civil Liberties Union. President Joe Biden nominated her for the prestigious position in January 2022, highlighting her expertise and commitment to upholding civil rights.

This appointment follows another significant milestone in the U.S. judiciary. President Biden appointed Zahid Nisar Quraishi, the first Muslim judge in American history, to the New Jersey Federal Court in 2021.