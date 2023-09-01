North Korea conducts "Tactical Nuclear Strike" simulation amid U.S.-South Korea exercises

Shafaq News/ North Korea conducted a training exercise simulating a "tactical nuclear strike" involving short-range ballistic missiles, according to an announcement by the Korean Central News Agency. This exercise responded to joint military maneuvers between the United States and South Korea.

However, experts suggest that North Korea's actions pose limited global threats due to several factors, including the relatively small number of nuclear warheads in its possession.

Karim El-Din El-Adham. Professor of Nuclear Engineering at the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority noted that North Korea's current number of nuclear warheads isn't sufficient to spark a global nuclear conflict. Instead, Pyongyang aims to bolster its security by expanding its weapons program.

As of January 2022, North Korea is estimated to possess approximately 45 to 55 nuclear warheads, according to the Arms Control Association. Despite conducting numerous weapons tests this year, including a recent attempt to launch a spy satellite, North Korea's nuclear arsenal remains relatively small compared to established nuclear powers.

North Korea has faced international sanctions since 2006, with increased sanctions in 2017 aimed at curtailing its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs. These sanctions, particularly restrictions on oil imports, were implemented via unanimous United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that his country's nuclear power status was "irreversible," emphasizing the production of tactical nuclear weapons.

Al-Adham also noted that North Korea's recent nuclear tests have been conducted underground, minimizing radioactive contamination risks compared to atmospheric tests. North Korea is the only country to have conducted nuclear tests after global moratoriums.

The international community remains uncertain about the extent of North Korea's nuclear capabilities and the success of its recent missile tests, including the Hwasong-18 intercontinental missile.

Kim Jong Un has claimed that the Hwasong-18 provides the country with "powerful strategic attack means" and enhances its nuclear capabilities. The missile has demonstrated advancements, including a flight distance of approximately 1,000 kilometers and a flight time of 74 minutes, though it remains a subject of international concern.