Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to American poet

Shafaq news/ The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the American poet Louise Glück

Glück, 77, is a professor of English at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut. She made her debut in 1968 with "Firstborn," and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 and the National Book Award in 2014.

She has published 12 collections of poetry and several volumes of essays on poetry. Her writing is characterized by a striving for clarity and focuses on themes of childhood and family relationships, according to notes from Anders Olsson, Chairman of the Nobel Committee.

This year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna on Wednesday. They discovered the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tool for "rewriting the code of life."

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday.