Category: World

Date: 2021-12-28T07:43:40+0000
New Omicron symptom and warning sign that you can often hear if you have Covid

Shafaq News/ The new variant of Covid-19 spreads worldwide and has symptoms far from ordinary.

Omicron sufferers will often hear the first new symptom to indicate that they have been infected with the coronavirus. The variant has been linked with a scratchy throat, which can cause you to develop a hoarse or husky voice.

The three most common signs of coronavirus that we've previously been warned of are a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, and a loss/ change to your sense of taste or smell.

From the ZOE Symptom Covid Study App, Professor Tim Spector OBE has warned Omicron symptoms, and tell-tale signs could be anything from a runny nose and headache to fatigue and husky voice.

Congestion, sneezing, and night sweats have also been linked to the new variant.

From headaches to intense body ache, Omicron is not to be taken lightly and this variant is very different from the traditional signs we've come to expect from Covid.

Known to present those infected with cold-like symptoms, other common things people infected with the variant include runny nose, dry/scratchy throat, headache, fatigue and sneezing, a study from health science company Zoe revealed.

And now, people are discovering that one of the first warning signs of Omicron is something you can hear, according to experts.

